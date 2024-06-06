Vast Cooperation Opportunities Exist Between KP, Chinese Provinces: LG Minister
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub Khan on Thursday highlighted the vast opportunities for cooperation between the local governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various provinces of China, emphasizing the desire for local governments to fully benefit from China's experience.
Minister Arshad Ayub Khan expressed these views during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar. During the visit, he toured various galleries, signed the friendship wall, and recorded his comments in the guest book.
Speaking to the media, he noted that Peshawar and Urumqi, as well as Abbottabad and Kashgar, hold the status of twin cities.
He expressed a desire to organize events that facilitate cultural exchanges, sending representatives from local governments and cultural delegations to China and inviting Chinese delegations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Arshad Ayub praised the strong Pakistan-China friendship and underscored the importance of advancing technological transformation to further strengthen this bond.
He affirmed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would play a crucial role in the transfer of modern technology.
Describing the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar as a remarkable symbol of Pakistan-China friendship, he commended the center's efforts in fostering ties between the two nations.
He particularly praised the Chinese language teaching program at China Window, highlighting its role in enhancing cultural understanding and communication. On behalf of the provincial government, he assured full support for enhancing Pakistan-China relations, especially in public relations.
Earlier, the provincial minister received a briefing about China Window, where it was conveyed that Chinese institutions are eager to collaborate with the provincial government in promoting education.
