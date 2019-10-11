Vast investment opportunities available in country: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the vast investment opportunities were available in the country and foreign investment would be fully protected in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Meishang International Group Investment Holding Limited of China led by its Chairman Professor Guo Rongzong who called on the chief minister at the CM office here on Friday.

The chief minister welcomed Chinese investors' interest and assured of providing every possible facility.

He directed the departments to submit comprehensive recommendations after analyzing the proposals of the delegation and future roadmap should be prepared at the earliest.

He said that the PTI government had launched Naya Pakistan Housing programme and work was being done speedily.

He added that construction of high-rise buildings had been allowed by the Punjab government and hoped that this would boost economic activities.

Earlier, the delegation expressed keen interest in investment in the housing sector of Punjab.

Professor Guo Rongzong showed interest in investing in the construction of low-cost houses for low-income families and said that they wanted to construct two lac such houses in Punjab.

Director and Overseas Project President Michael Tu, Overseas Project Manager Sean Crawford and Secretary Samuel Li were part of the delegation.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, the chief secretary, secretaries of housing, P&D and industries departments, CEO PBIT, Secretary Taskforce Atif Mayo and others were also present.