Vast research vital to stop diseases spread from ticks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has said that vast research is needed to stop diseases spread from ticks.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Diseases Spread from Tick In Animals" here on Thursday.

He said that controlling ticks would help in coping with food security challenges.

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Livestock department were working together on anti-ticks vaccine, he added.

He further said that the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness about losses caused due to ticks.

During the seminar experts exchanged views on different methods to control spread of ticks.