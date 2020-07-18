Vast tree plantation arranged at Canal Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Under the arrangements of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), vast tree plantation was arranged at greenbelt near Faisal Garden at Canal Road, in connection with 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman PHA Latif Nazar, Director General PHA Asma Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Bukhari and other officers planted saplings along with the civil society members.

The deputy commissioner said that trees were the beauty of the land which played very important role to overcome environment pollution. He urged maximum participation in campaign and said that every citizen should plant a tree to play his role in the noble cause.