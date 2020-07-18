UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vast Tree Plantation Arranged At Canal Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:14 PM

Vast tree plantation arranged at Canal Road

Under the arrangements of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), vast tree plantation was arranged at greenbelt near Faisal Garden at Canal Road, in connection with 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Under the arrangements of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), vast tree plantation was arranged at greenbelt near Faisal Garden at Canal Road, in connection with 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman PHA Latif Nazar, Director General PHA Asma Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Bukhari and other officers planted saplings along with the civil society members.

The deputy commissioner said that trees were the beauty of the land which played very important role to overcome environment pollution. He urged maximum participation in campaign and said that every citizen should plant a tree to play his role in the noble cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Road Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 minute ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

16 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

46 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.