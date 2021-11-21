UrduPoint.com

VAWC Rendering Excellent Services For Redressal Of Women Issues: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar on Sunday said that Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was rendering excellent services for redressal of women issues.

He expressed these views during his visit to VAWC on special invitation of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chadhar.

He said the VAWC has a prominent position regarding providing services for the protection of women in South Asia including Pakistan and he assured his full support.

The VAWC manager and district officer women protection authority Muneza Manzoor Butt, gave briefing to SAPM on the performance and services of the centre.

Malik Amir Dogar paid visit to various sections of the centre and appreciated the performance of the organization, saying, it was a good initiative of the Punjab government and the way services were being provided to women not less than a blessing for oppressed women of our society.

"The institution will be supported at every level," the SAPM promised.

He also announced that he will complete the development work of the institution with his MNA's funds so that its services would be continued uninterruptedly.

PWPA Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chadhar said the VAWC was an ideal institution to resolve the women's problems and all facilities were being provided to women under one roof.

The helpline was also introduced to provide sense of security to the women, she added.

Kaneez Fatima Chadhar also presented special souvenir to Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

