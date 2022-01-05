VAWC to be linked to police stations to curb crimes against women

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) will be linked to police stations of the region through Information Technology (IT) in order to immediately curb different crimes including torture and harassment against the women.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz during his visit at VAWC, on Wednesday.

Violence Against Women Centre, is lone facility to address issues of women by offering legal, treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz observed that VAWC was very important centre and rendering matchless services towards the aggrieved women.

The in charge VAWC Munazza Butt briefed the RPO about about performance of the Centre, Women Safety Act and Enforcement Act in rape cases.

RPO Javed Akbar issued certain directions to resolve problems especially related to police, being faced by the Centre. The RPO remarked that police would continue to assist VAWC in order to abolish violence against women across the region. On this occasion, police officers Saadia Saeed, Zainab Malik and Miss Naila were also present.