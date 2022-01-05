UrduPoint.com

VAWC To Be Linked To Police Stations To Curb Crimes Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

VAWC to be linked to police stations to curb crimes against women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) will be linked to police stations of the region through Information Technology (IT) in order to immediately curb different crimes including torture and harassment against the women.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz during his visit at VAWC, on Wednesday.

Violence Against Women Centre, is lone facility to address issues of women by offering legal, treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz observed that VAWC was very important centre and rendering matchless services towards the aggrieved women.

The in charge VAWC Munazza Butt briefed the RPO about about performance of the Centre, Women Safety Act and Enforcement Act in rape cases.

RPO Javed Akbar issued certain directions to resolve problems especially related to police, being faced by the Centre. The RPO remarked that police would continue to assist VAWC in order to abolish violence against women across the region. On this occasion, police officers Saadia Saeed, Zainab Malik and Miss Naila were also present.

Related Topics

Police Technology Visit Women

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.