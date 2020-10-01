UrduPoint.com
Vawda Advises Nawaz Sharif To Come Back, Bring "revolution" In The Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Vawda advises Nawaz Sharif to come back, bring

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Vawda has advised the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to come back to his homeland and bring his so called "revolution" in the country rather than making demands from abroad as proclaimed offender.

He said that Pakistan was not a banana state and as national institution, Pak Army was an army of all Pakistanis enjoying support of people.

Nawaz Sharif was blaming the national institutions merely to get clean chit on his corruption cases and to please the enemy of the country, he added.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Thursday, the minister said that the statements of Nawaz Sharif against national institutions was an attack on Pakistan which came after his disappointment over the non-interference policy of the armed forces in political matters.

If anybody has complaints, there are proper and relevant forums for redress, he said and added that maligning the national institutions before the media for vested interests was falling under sedition.

Faisal Vawda also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no links with the enemies of the country and nobody could seek resignation from him due to his no involvement in corrupt practices.

