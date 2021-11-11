Vawda approaches IHC against disqualification case in ECP

Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to stay proceedings of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on his disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to stay proceedings of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on his disqualification case.

The Senator had filed an appeal against the decision of ECP dated October 12, rejecting his application to stop the proceedings regarding his disqualification case.

Vawda had adopted the stance that the cases against him in ECP had become invalid as the body couldn't take decision within time limit. The ECP was bound to decide the complaints within 60 days after he was being elected.

He prayed the court to turn down the ECP decision dated October 12, and declare the cases against him there as invalid. It may be mentioned that a citizen Dost Ali had given application to ECP against Faisal Vawda seeking his disqualification over hiding information pertaining to his dual nationality.