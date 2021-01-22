UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda Asks PML-N Leader To Disclose Misuse Of Huge Funds In Broadsheet Matter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:12 PM

Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge funds in Broadsheet matter

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Friday asked the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to disclose misuse of huge funds in Broadsheet matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Friday asked the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to disclose misuse of huge funds in Broadsheet matter.

Talking to a private television channel, he urged the Ex Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to unearth the real story of Rs.7.3 million provided to national accountability bureau (NAB).

On what grounds, Shahbaz Sharif had made this huge payment to accountability bureau, he stated. Voicing serious concerns over stealing of massive amount during the last regime of PML-N, he said the whole nation wanted to know about misuse of Rs.14,000 crore. The Broadsheet, he said has exposed Sharif family.

In reply to a question, the minister said that ruling party would take all possible measures to recover the looted money from corrupt leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Money Muslim Family TV All From Million Faisal Vawda Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

30 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

45 minutes ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir Univers ..

3 minutes ago

Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy finds 17 violations of COVID-19 guid ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.