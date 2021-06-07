UrduPoint.com
Vawda Blames PML-N For Failure In Introducing New Railway Track System

Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday blamed the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for failing to laid down new railway track system.

"People are suffering due to weak policies of previous governments, " he said talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan is working sincerely for the welfare of the people of this country, he said.

