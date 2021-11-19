Vawda blasts Opposition for working on personal interests in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday criticized the Opposition parties for working on personal agenda in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were fighting for personal gains while the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was struggling for people's welfare, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The manifesto of PTI was to make progress for the people of Pakistan, he said. Commenting on reservation of Opposition on electronic machine, he said, 'hue and cry' by Opposition over the use of EVM was going down.