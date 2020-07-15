UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda Challenges PML-N For Debate On National Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Vawda challenges PML-N for debate on national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday proposed that the economic teams of the treasury and opposition benches should sit together and disclose the real situation to the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he had challenged the PML-N for holding a debate on the economic situation of the country.

The minister said the democracy of the opposition was based on making money through power corridor.

To a question, he said there was no room for corruption and disloyalty in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). He said there was no question mark over the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another question, Faisal Vawda contradicted the rumors about any insurgency within the PTI and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the situation and any contact of any PTI member with the PML-N was out of the question. He said each PTI member was imparted training about loyalty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Democracy Money Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

2 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

3 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.