Vawda challenges PML-N for debate on national economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday proposed that the economic teams of the treasury and opposition benches should sit together and disclose the real situation to the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he had challenged the PML-N for holding a debate on the economic situation of the country.

The minister said the democracy of the opposition was based on making money through power corridor.

To a question, he said there was no room for corruption and disloyalty in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). He said there was no question mark over the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another question, Faisal Vawda contradicted the rumors about any insurgency within the PTI and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the situation and any contact of any PTI member with the PML-N was out of the question. He said each PTI member was imparted training about loyalty.