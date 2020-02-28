UrduPoint.com
Vawda Disqualification Case: Case Cannot Be Run Without Record: Chief Election Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Vawda disqualification case: Case cannot be run without record: Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Faisal Vawda disqualification case has directed petitioners to satisfy the court first and then case will be run against the minister

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Faisal Vawda disqualification case has directed petitioners to satisfy the court first and then case will be run against the minister.EC remarked, "Case cannot be run without record.A five-member commission under Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the Vawda disqualification case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, EC clubbed all four pleas against Faisal Vawda.Petitioners didn't submit any record and final evidences against Vawda.

Upon it ECP remarked, "How can we run the case upon the basis of plea only, you should provide evidences, case cannot run against Vawda unless relevant record is received ".Court further remarked that petitioners first satisfy the court.Petitioner said that he has contacted US embassy but got no reply.Counsel of Faisal Vawda also sought time from court to file reply.Upon it Chief Election Commission adjourned the hearing of the case till March 10.

