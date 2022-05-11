UrduPoint.com

Vawda Files Complaint In SJC Against ECP Sindh Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda Wednesday submitted a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh Member Nisar Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda Wednesday submitted a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh Member Nisar Durrani.

The ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda in a dual nationality case.

Vawda, in his complaint, alleged that the respondent was simultaneously holding two offices including ECP Member and the post of Sindh Medical College's principal in violation of Article 216 of the Constitution.

The reference stated that the ECP Sindh member did not act expeditiously and effectively observed his oath rather he acted in contradictory to his legal and constitutional duties.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dual Nationality Election Commission Of Pakistan Post Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

DC Mehrullah visits Govt Degree College Kalat

DC Mehrullah visits Govt Degree College Kalat

36 seconds ago
 Nadal and Swiatek ease into Rome last 16, Tsitsipa ..

Nadal and Swiatek ease into Rome last 16, Tsitsipas survives scare

37 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give arguments ..

Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give arguments after preparation in referenc ..

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

42 seconds ago
 Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to ..

Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to devise joint strategy against ..

4 minutes ago
 No power can slow down progress on CPEC: Abdul Qay ..

No power can slow down progress on CPEC: Abdul Qayyum

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.