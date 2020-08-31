UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda For Collective Efforts To Resolve Karachi's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Vawda for collective efforts to resolve Karachi's issues

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday stressed the need to take collective efforts and decisions by all political parties with consensus to tackle the issues being confronting by Karachi metropolitan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday stressed the need to take collective efforts and decisions by all political parties with consensus to tackle the issues being confronting by Karachi metropolitan city.

"This is not time to level allegations or start blame game against each other but we should take unified steps to resolve the issues of Karachi after devastating the long spell of monsoon," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won 12 seats in the general election 2018 from Karachi and it was going to perform as per expectations and utmost interest of the residents of the mega city.

He said nobody should do politics on the national important issues by showing maturity and contribute their services for the noble cause to provide relief the people of Karachi in this difficult situation.

He said the Pakistan Peoples' Party was ruling in Sindh since 12 years but it was totally exposed and failed in delivering for welfare of people of the province.

He assured the Federal government would not issue direct funds to the Sindh government because the provincial government had looted the province exchequer ruthlessly.

Faisal Vawda said Karachi was major tax payer city in the country, adding unfortunately no previous government had spent its funds on it properly.

Replying to a question, he said new administrator would be appointed in the Karachi to look after the matters and endeavor to resolve the issues amicably.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water 2018 All From Government Election 2018 Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

36 minutes ago

Judge at MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Clai ..

22 seconds ago

Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashch ..

23 seconds ago

Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Level ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.