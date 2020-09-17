UrduPoint.com
Vawda Granted Time To Submit Comments In Petition About His Eligibility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as member Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as member Parliament.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon regarding the eligibility of Vawda.

The petition had stated that the federal minister had hid information regarding his dual nationality in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It prayed the court to declare Vawda as disqualify on hiding the information.

The petitioner's lawyer said that Vawda had not submitted its comments against the plea since nine months and requested the court to give its decision on the matter.

Faisal Vawda's lawyer opposed the petitioner and prayed the court give more three weeks time to his client for submission of answer. To a query by the bench, the lawyer said that the matter was also under hearing in ECP.

The court granted time to federal minister to submit his comments and adjourned hearing of the case till October 14.

