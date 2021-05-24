(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Liaquat Hayat Khan, the elder brother of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members for bearing the irreparable loss with equanimity.