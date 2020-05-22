UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda Grieves Over PIA's Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Vawda grieves over PIA's plane crash

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane in Karachi.

The minister conveyed his condolence to the families of the deceased passengers and crew members.

He also prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Water PIA Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Woman who misbehaved with police officials booked ..

5 minutes ago

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

39 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

50 minutes ago

Five motorbike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorbik ..

4 minutes ago

People working on frontline against COVID-19 are r ..

4 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases 695 in Sialkot now

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.