(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane in Karachi.

The minister conveyed his condolence to the families of the deceased passengers and crew members.

He also prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured.