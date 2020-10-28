UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda Lauds Institutions For Not Giving Relaxation To PML-N In Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Vawda lauds institutions for not giving relaxation to PML-N in cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday lauded the role of national institutions for not giving relaxation to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in corruption cases.

"That's why they (opposition leaders) were mocking and attacking the same institutions," he said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in billion of rupees corruption and he had staged a drama for granting permission from the court to go abroad for medical treatments, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the PML-N leader had deceived the whole nation regarding his treatment because he was looking healthy and fine.

He said the government was committed to continue the ongoing accountability process against the opposition leaders those were involved in corrupt practices to make their cases into logical conclusion.

He said the opposition through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform was criticizing the government and institutions for the sake of political gains, but it would fail to do so.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Fine Same Muslim From Government Billion Court Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

26 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

26 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

16 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

16 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.