Vawda Strongly Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Pakistan Stock Exchange

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Vawda strongly condemns terrorists' attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange that took place in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday strongly condemned the attack on pakistan stock exchange that took place in Karachi.

Praising the law enforcing agencies, the minister said that those elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs who targeted country's economy and development, said a statement issued here.

He said security forces bravely fought and foiled the nefarious design of terrorists.

He paid tribute to the martyred security officials and guards and condoled with the bereaved families.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the terrorists' attack.

