ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Sunday announced to bear all expenses of a child suffering from mysterious eye ailment.

On directives of the minister the child having eye disease has been shifted from Hasilpur to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hospital in Lahore for the treatment, said a statement.

Vawda said he would himself monitor and bear all expenses of Wajid Ali's treatment wherever it was available, if not possible at the WAPDA hospital.

The minister took notice on the news appearing in a section of the media that a five-year boy living in Hasilpur was suffering from a mysterious eye disease and his family was unable to get the treatment.