UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vawda Takes Responsibility Of Child's Eye Treatment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Vawda takes responsibility of child's eye treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Sunday announced to bear all expenses of a child suffering from mysterious eye ailment.

On directives of the minister the child having eye disease has been shifted from Hasilpur to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hospital in Lahore for the treatment, said a statement.

Vawda said he would himself monitor and bear all expenses of Wajid Ali's treatment wherever it was available, if not possible at the WAPDA hospital.

The minister took notice on the news appearing in a section of the media that a five-year boy living in Hasilpur was suffering from a mysterious eye disease and his family was unable to get the treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore Water WAPDA Hasilpur Sunday Family Media All From Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

National Election Committee announces final result ..

26 minutes ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

2 hours ago

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.