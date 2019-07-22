(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the Pakistani community gathered at the Capital One Area in Washington historical.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister's visit to the United States would further cement bilateral relations between two countries.

He said the prime minister's meeting with US President Donald Trump would be fruitful and result-oriented. It would help portray soft a image of Pakistan internationally, he added.

The minister said Imran Khan being an honest leader had given preference and importance to Pakistan's interest. He had always desired for peace and stability in the country and the region, he added.