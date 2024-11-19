Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

Senator Faisal Vawda, on Tuesday described the upcoming protest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) a face-saving tactic as the party lost its popularity in the country

Addressing a press conference, the senator claimed that “the protest call, of PTI, is like a bubble of water that will burst,” as this drama is only directed for the release of the PTI founder.

He added that the date was strategically chosen because charges against the PTI founder are going to be indicted on November 25.

He also accused the leaders of PTI for personal gains due to close proximity with the ex-premier.

”I hope no one takes advantage PTI founder detention”, he added.

He asserted that PTI has been divided among different factions. For the best interest of the country, he stated that the 26th amendment has been passed and if needed, the 27th should be proposed later on.

While speaking about the economy of the country, he appreciated the positive indicators of the economy. He also suggested that Parliament should come at front foot to foil any bid against the country.