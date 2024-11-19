Vawda Terms PTI’s Upcoming Protest Face-saving Tactics
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Senator Faisal Vawda, on Tuesday described the upcoming protest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) a face-saving tactic as the party lost its popularity in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda, on Tuesday described the upcoming protest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) a face-saving tactic as the party lost its popularity in the country.
Addressing a press conference, the senator claimed that “the protest call, of PTI, is like a bubble of water that will burst,” as this drama is only directed for the release of the PTI founder.
He added that the date was strategically chosen because charges against the PTI founder are going to be indicted on November 25.
He also accused the leaders of PTI for personal gains due to close proximity with the ex-premier.
”I hope no one takes advantage PTI founder detention”, he added.
He asserted that PTI has been divided among different factions. For the best interest of the country, he stated that the 26th amendment has been passed and if needed, the 27th should be proposed later on.
While speaking about the economy of the country, he appreciated the positive indicators of the economy. He also suggested that Parliament should come at front foot to foil any bid against the country.
Recent Stories
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam6 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE6 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt7 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP10 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted10 minutes ago
-
‘Run Across Pakistan’ race reaches Multan for better education to students3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road10 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi33 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots33 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs20 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying20 minutes ago