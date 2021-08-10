Vawda urges Nawaz to avoid playing gimmicks with nation, return Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Monday urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to avoid playing gimmicks with nation and return Pakistan to face corruption cases

Talking to a private television channel, he said the United Kingdom (UK) government had rejected his (Nawaz) application seeking visa extension.

He said the courts were summoning him (Nawaz) time and again but he was paying no heed towards them.

Vawda said there was a visible rift among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N leaderships.

He said there was a wide-ranging conflict among PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, President Shehbaz Sharif and senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbassi.