ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda Monday urged the opposition parties to support the incumbent government for speedy progress of the country.

There was a dire need to bring electoral reforms for improvement in the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been unsuccessful to change the fate of this country during their governments, he said.

The PTI government, he said after coming into power was taking all necessary measures for the institutional reforms.

Replying to a question about the high inflation, he said the PML-N and PPP had made massive corruption, due to which, the people were facing problems.