Vawda Warns Opposition Against Using Abusive Language In NA Sessions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Faisal Vawda Tuesday warned that the opposition party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should respect state institutions and they should avoid using derogatory language in National Assembly to create chaos.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister expressed strong displeasure over former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's for using offensive language against NA speaker and said those elements doing politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult.

He said that fight against corruption will continue despite the "hue and cry" of the opposition, mainly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Vawda criticized the corrupt elements were unaccepted by the public in the general elections have nothing to do with the problems of masses and these elements put national interests at stake for the sake of their vested interests.

Replying to a question, he said the people of Pakistan would not take to the streets on the call of corrupt elements.

"The PTI government wants strict accountability for everyone and Prime Minister Imran Khan will never strike a deal with any corrupt person. Every single penny of national money will be recovered", he added.

"Opposition parties faced failure and now got united on their plan in order to conceal their corruption. They will meet disappointment and failure in future as well, he said, adding, PTI government is united under Prime minister Imran Khan's leadership who are trusting each other".

To another question, he said the government would use all legal process to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country and warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be succumbed to the political blackmailing by the opposition.

