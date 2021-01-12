UrduPoint.com
Vawda Warns PDM To Avoid Uncivilized Language, Move Against Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:23 AM

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for using uncivilized language and malicious campaign against national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for using uncivilized language and malicious campaign against national institutions.

Any undemocratic and unconstitutional activity by opposition against the democratically elected government would have serious repercussions, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He warned PDM leadership that law will make its way if law and order situation would be created. He said any violation or unlawful activity would be dealt with an iron hand.

Criticizing the opposition party leaders including Maluana Fazal ur Rehman, for passing remarks against the institutions, he said anyone found involved in violating law and order would be treated as per law.

The PDM parties, he said wanted to create chaos in Rawalpindi, like Model Town Lahore. Pakistan Army, he said was defending the motherland with full force.

He advised the Opposition benches to desist from pinpointing heads of the institutions. In reply to a question, the minister said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, who holds illegal assets and money, was trying to topple the ruling party. Faisal Vawda revealed that a thrilling story would be appeared in couple of days about Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's indecent role with a foreign country.

