Vawda Was Dual National At The Time Of Filing His “nomination Papers”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:17 PM

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his “nomination papers”

Vawda faced wrath after he brought “soldiers’ boots” to a TV show.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) Federal Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda was a dual national at the time filing his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest the 2018 general elections, the sources said here on Monday.

According to the sources, Vawda submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved by the election body a week later on June 18. But he applied for renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days after the fact on June 22, 2018, he added.

Dual nationals, under the law, are not allowed to contest elections unless they give up their secondary nationality. The Supreme Court had in 2018 disqualified two lawmakers, Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi, for holding dual nationalities at the time of filing papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda—the PTI minister—was recently reprimanded by Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing a “boot” to a tv show in a bizarre gimmick was united States national at the time of filing nomination papers.

