Vawda’s stunt of “solider boots in TV show: PEMRA bans ARY’s “Off the Record” program

Faisal Vawda has said that PM Khan is not happy with him over his “action” but he will not apologize for bringing the “shoes” in a live TV show.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) As a punishment for showing Faisal Vawda’s surprising stunt of “Solider boots” in a live tv show, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned ARY TV’s program “Off the Record” for 60 days, the reports said here on Thursday.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda brought “soldier boots” in TV show of Kashif Abbasi –“Off the Record” ad showed them while criticizing PPP and PML-N for voting in favour of the recently passed Army Act in parliament.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi also appeared in the TV show. Both Kaira and Abbasi left the show soon after Vawda showed “Soldier boots”.

Later, in another program, Faisal Vawda said that Imran Khan was not happy over his action in the TV show, took responsibility of the action and said that he would not apologize over bringing the shoes to live TV show.

However, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned ARY’s program “Off the Record” for 60 days effectively from today –January 16.

Just a day before, taking to Twitter, former military officer Raja Waseem said that Faisal Vawda’s act of bringing solider boots to a TV show and putting them on the table was an act of defaming Pakistan Forces.

“I ask for immediate action against Faisal Vawda for bringing “solider boots” and putting them on the table, because it is tantamount to defaming military leadership and military as an institution,” he wrote on his twitter account.

Vawda said that N-league came into power by kissing the boots and laying beneath them while Maryam Nawaz who used to say “respect the vote” was now all proclaimed offenders were sitting together somewhere in London. “We’ll not let Maryam go abroad,” he added.

Later, he tweeted through his account that he brought shoes there in the TV show to make it clear that it was like a “punch” on the face of those who used to blame PTI for boot polishing.

Another user while tagging ISPR said that they respected the votes for which it was said that it was a clash between political forces and Pakistan army but what it (ISP) would respond to a sitting minister who brought “soldier boots” to a TV show.

Faisal Vawda is Federal minister for Water Resources and is considered very close to PM Imran Khan.