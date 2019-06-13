VAYU may cause dust/thunder-shower likely in Southeast Sindh

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to continue to move to northwesterly direction and under the influence of this system, scattered Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday-Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to continue to move to northwesterly direction and under the influence of this system, scattered Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday-Friday.

The VAYU in the East Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during last 6 hours, now lay centered around at 0800 PST of June 13 2019 at a distance of about 540 km Southeast of Karachi, said the Met Office on Thursday.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 km/hour gusting to 175 km/hour around the system centre.

Isolated dust-thundershowers may occur in rest of Sindh during the period.

The sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off on June 13-15 and heatwave conditions will prevail in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea during Wednesday evening to Friday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

All authorities concerned of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming daysregarding the impact of VAYU.