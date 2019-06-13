UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VAYU May Cause Dust/thunder-shower Likely In Southeast Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:23 PM

VAYU may cause dust/thunder-shower likely in Southeast Sindh

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to continue to move to northwesterly direction and under the influence of this system, scattered Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday-Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to continue to move to northwesterly direction and under the influence of this system, scattered Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday-Friday.

The VAYU in the East Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during last 6 hours, now lay centered around at 0800 PST of June 13 2019 at a distance of about 540 km Southeast of Karachi, said the Met Office on Thursday.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 km/hour gusting to 175 km/hour around the system centre.

Isolated dust-thundershowers may occur in rest of Sindh during the period.

The sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off on June 13-15 and heatwave conditions will prevail in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea during Wednesday evening to Friday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

All authorities concerned of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming daysregarding the impact of VAYU.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Storm Alert Thatta Badin Tharparkar May June 2019

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates Sir Bani Yas Church ..

10 minutes ago

Former Algerian Presidential Candidate Again Detai ..

1 minute ago

Rossiya Segodnya Agency Becomes General Media Part ..

2 minutes ago

Budgetary allocation for agriculture enhanced by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

France's Marine Le Pen Touts 200-Seat 'Sovereignti ..

2 minutes ago

Oil prices surge on reported tanker attacks

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.