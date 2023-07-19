VC Agri Varsity takes additional charge of University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht took over the additional charge of the University of Peshawar here on Wednesday.

The present Vice-Chancellor of University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idris will leave for America for two months on a private visit. The Governor, who is also Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa University, on the advice of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, issued orders to the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht to take additional charge of the University of Peshawar.

Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht will start work as Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar from July 21, 2023. He thanked the Governor and Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Haji Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Anila Mahfooz Durrani and reiterated his determination to raise the quality of education in the University of Peshawar as well as the University of Agriculture Peshawar besides keeping the administrative affairs stabilized.