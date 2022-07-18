VC Agriculture Uni stresses educational trips for better learning

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Students of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) department of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan visited Livestock Research and Development Station at Pharpur Tehsil on a day-long study tour here on Monday.

The study tour was organized under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, Assistant Professor of Physiology and Dr. Rehmanullah, Assistant Professor of Dairy Technology.

The students were apprised that the Livestock Research and Development Station was an agricultural land of more than four hundred kanals where special and precious buffalo and small Damani breeds were raised.

It was started by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve cattle breeds and their production. They were told that currently excellent animal feed was prepared for the livestock.

The students were taken round to different parts of the Livestock Farm which consisted of buffaloes and other small livestock.

The students were also informed about the different stages of the laboratories along with making modern animal feed.

Dr. Abidullah said that artificial insemination was very important in the research and development of quality breeds of cattle and further research on it is very important.

On this occasion, the students said it was very important to research-based activities regarding livestock feed production and this academic and practical journey would prove helpful in this regard.

Later, the students also visited Dhaki Morr, a recreational facility that engages students in the veterinary field, such as visits to commercial private farms and research labs.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Dr. Masroor Elhi Babar said that such educational and recreational trips were an integral part of curriculum activities in which It helps the students to work in practical life.