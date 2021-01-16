UrduPoint.com
VC Agriculture University Condoles Over Hashim's Death

Sat 16th January 2021

VC Agriculture University condoles over Hashim's death

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Dr. Fateh Marri, has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Muhammad Hashim Leghari, former Secretary Agriculture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Dr. Fateh Marri, has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Muhammad Hashim Leghari, former Secretary Agriculture.

In a statement here Saturday evening, Dr Fateh Marri said that Muhammad Hashim Leghari was a well-known person of the country and he served the country as an exemplary public servant. He held various positions throughout his life, but as Secretary Agriculture and Registrar of Sindh Agriculture University, he performed an important role in the development of agriculture research and education, Dr. Fateh Marri said and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

