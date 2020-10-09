VC Agriculture varsity for ensuring staff attendance

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani, has asked the heads of teaching and administrative departments to ensure attendance of employees and officers in their offices in all departments including Farms, laboratories and hostels

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani, has asked the heads of teaching and administrative departments to ensure attendance of employees and officers in their offices in all departments including Farms, laboratories and hostels.

Addressing to heads of departments on Friday, he said that during lockdown as a result of COVID-19, teaching activities were affected besides other issues and now with start of all activities, the officers and employees have a lot of responsibilities to speed up their efforts for accomplishment of required goals both at teaching and administrative sections.

He said that by eliminating wasteful expenditure, agricultural products should be marketed on a commercial basis for bringing further improvement and development of the internal resources of the institution. emphasizing the need of dedication and devotion for development of the organization he added that shortcomings in this regard would not be tolerated by the university management.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advances and Financial Assistance, Riasat Ali Kubar, Registrar, Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director HR, Ahmad Khan Mangi, Director Admissions and Mumtaz Ahmad Jakhro, Controller of Examinations also attended the meeting.