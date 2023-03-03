UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Calls On CEO SRSO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) led by its Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Nasir Mehmood called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Khalhoro at his office on Friday and discussed rural development, women empowerment and skill training.

The CEO told briefed the visiting delegation about the establishment, objectives, governance structure and projects of SRSO.

He said SRSO's main approach was social mobilisation of the poor in order to get them directly involved in decisions that affect their lives and prospects.

Talking about SRSO's Institute Of Management and Skill Development (IMSD), he said it takes on the results works towards poverty alleviation and pursues this objective by providing capacity development opportunities through formal training, on-job technical training, and experience-sharing seminars, workshops and conferences, both for the community members as well as the staff, while following full training cycle management protocols according to needs.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Nasir Mehmood appreciated the efforts of SRSO in poverty reduction and transformation of lives of rural communities, especially women.

The CEO Mr Kalhoro appreciated the contribution of the AIOU in promotion of education and reaching out to marginalised communities.

Later, the delegation also visited Sartyoon Sang Crafts outlet where they were decorated by traditional Ajraks.

