VC AIOU calls on CJ Federal Shariat Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, on Tuesday had a detailed meeting with Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court.

During the meeting, VC AIOU briefed him about the special measures AIOU is undertaking to expand its educational network across Pakistan and with particular reference to Baluchistan and distant regions of Sindh.

He apprised him that AIOU not only provided fee concession and scholarships to the underprivileged, marginalized, and lower socio-economic strata of the society but also provided free of cost education up to matriculation level to the people of the province of Baluchistan.

Justice, Shariat Court, Dr Syed Muhammmad Anwar, Justice, Shariat Court, Khadim Hussain Muhammad Shaikh and Director General, Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, further, informed the participants that the university was exclusively focusing on digitalization of key academic, administrative, and financial processes of the university and this project is in the final phase of its completion and would be accomplished soon.

On this occasion, Mr Inam Ullah said Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum was primarily focusing on providing quality educational services across Pakistan so that university could play its due role in the process of nation building.

The expansion of AIOU's educational network to the remotest areas of Pakistan which lack basic educational facilities was a further testimony of this vision. Construction of regional offices and model study centers in poverty-stricken areas served to be enabling not only in enhancing literacy rate in the country but also in alleviating poverty.

Chief Justice as well as both the Justices of Federal Shariat Court greatly appreciated Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum for his invaluable services to the cause of education and assured him of their maximum support and cooperation in his project of expanding educational network to Baluchistan.