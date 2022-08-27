UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Calls On Governor Punjab

Published August 27, 2022

VC AIOU calls on Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, had a detailed meeting with Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Governor Punjab and briefed him about the special measures AIOU is undertaking to expand the educational network across Pakistan specially in Punjab.

The Governor, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman appreciated the contribution of the AIOU in promotion of education and reaching out to marginalised communities.

He specifically applauded efforts for out of school children, jail education and education for transgender community in the country in general and Punjab in particular. Since 670,000 students are enrolled from Punjab Only, Governor desired that VC AIOU must be invited for forthcoming VC conference of Punjab.

He directed the officials to provide full support for acquisition of land in Kasur and Bahawalnagar districts of Punjab and AIOU shall establish purpose built smart campuses in these regions of Punjab.

He also emphasised on expediting the national ODL open distance learning policy with the patronage of HEC.

VC, AIOU, apprised the Governor about various projects of AIOU for providing state of the art educational facilities to the students in the province.

He added that we are focusing on providing quality educational services across Pakistan so that university can play its due role in the process of nation building.

The expansion of AIOU's educational network to the remotest areas of Pakistan which lack basic educational facilities is a further testimony of this vision.

Construction of regional offices and model study centers in poverty-stricken areas serves to be enabling not only in enhancing literacy rate in the country but also in alleviating poverty.

