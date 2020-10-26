UrduPoint.com
VC AIOU Calls On IIUI President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum called on President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi at his office here at new campus on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed.

Dr. Zial Ul Qayyum, while congratulating Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI President hoped that university will progress with double pace in his leadership. He also appreciated role of IIUI in service to society and hoped that bilateral cooperation between both universities will enhance.

On the occasion, IIUI President said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world. He said university is focusing on Online Distance Learning and it will be keen to initiate mutual cooperation in this field with AIOU.

Dr. Hathal also told VC AIOU about IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President while stressing the linkages between universities said that educational institutions must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

