VC AIOU Calls On VC IUB

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

VC AIOU calls on VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Zia ul Qayyum called on Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at his office on Friday.

They discussed matters of mutual cooperation and educational development in teaching and research activities.

Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that the IUB has an educational institution with a history of 100 years. Recently, new departments like Allied Health Sciences, Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Entrepreneurship and Tourism have been established in the University.

He said new sub-campuses are being opened and infrastructure and educational activities are being enhanced in the existing campuses.

Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum said the campus network of AIOU was spread across the country and playing a significant role in promoting education.

The ongoing teaching and research activities at the IUB were commendable and both the universities could benefit from the wide network of AIOU and expand the scope of teaching and research.

