VC AIOU Elected As President Inter-Islamic Network Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:09 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has been elected as First President of COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU).

The CINVU is a forum of 57 Islamic countries Open and Distance Learning or Virtual Learning Universities Network. It was established in 2011 as an autonomous, non-political, non-profit organization with an international approach, working with the support of COMSTECH.

� The aim of CINVU was to�support programs aiming at developing educational and research networks based on information and communication technologies among the member countries of the�Organization for Islamic Cooperation(OIC).

� Besides this, it has been mandated to develop educational/academic research and technological collaborations to strengthen the mutual partnership and inter-activity among Virtual universities of Islamic World.

� The election of the President took place at the Second General Assembly of CINVU held in Tehran with eight Executive Board members.

� The Vice Chancellors/Rectors/Presidents of Islamic World Universities of Open and Distance Learning/Virtual Learning attended the General Assembly where they unanimously elected Prof. Zia-Ul-Qayyum as CINVU's first President.

� Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his address on the occasion thanked all the members for the confidence and trust reposed upon him and assured that with their cooperation this forum would be developed as a leading one in Open and Distance/Virtual Learning.

�Sharing his vision, he said the CINVU would be a platform to help and support the ODL institutions of Islamic World for promoting quality, affordable and accessible education with the best use of latest technology, especially through mobile Learning network.

