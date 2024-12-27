VC AIOU Emphasizes Quality Education & Modern Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Vice-Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the commitment to provide quality education to students and leverage modern technology to enhance the efficiency of the regional network of the university.
He expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day conference,
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahmood announced the introduction of performance-based awards for the first time in 2024 to recognize the best-performing regional campuses and employees, said a press release on Friday.
Performance based awards were divided into two categories as top ten performing regional campuses and outstanding employees. In the first category, Karachi Regional Campus secured the first position, followed by Thatta in second place and Quetta in third. Additionally, awards were presented to the regional offices of Dera Murad Jamali, Kalat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Multan, Kohat, and Mirpur.
In the second category, 23 officers from the Directorate of Regional Services in Islamabad and various regional centers across Pakistan were honored with cash prizes, shields, and certificates for their exemplary performance.
He encouraged employees who were not recognized this year to strive for further improvement in their performance, ensuring excellence in their duties and responsibilities.
The conference was attended by 53 regional directors from across Pakistan with the objective to ponder over ways and measures to provide quality education to the doorstep of students in all parts of the country and even abroad.
The regional heads individually assured the Vice-Chancellor of their commitment to streamline operations and address all concerns effectively.
