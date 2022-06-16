UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Encourages Youth To Take Guidance From Seerat-e-Taiba

Published June 16, 2022

VC AIOU encourages youth to take guidance from Seerat-e-Taiba

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said the new generation needs to be encouraged to seek guidance from the Seerat-e-Taiba of Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the support of new technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said the new generation needs to be encouraged to seek guidance from the Seerat-e-Taiba of Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the support of new technology.

VC said while presiding over the concluding session of a two-day National Seerat Writers Conference on Thursday.

He said that the university has a technological infrastructure that can be utilized for this purpose. He stressed upon developing a plan of action to respond to insults and contempt about religion.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Chairman, Dawa Academy, International Islamic University was the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Hashmi, Former Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU was the keynote speaker.

Prof. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik, Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, and Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohi-ud-Din Hashmi were among other guests.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas suggested starting to answer the questions rationally raised by the Seerat Chair. He said that Dawa academy will provide full support to the seerat chair of AIOU with its resources.

He said that the Seerat Chair of AIOU is of more significance than other university chairs. He said that the young generation needs guidance from the Seerat Un Nabi for which we have to work together.

Prof. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said that the discussions held during the two-day conference have given us guidance for the future strategy.

He said that almost 20 topics have been identified. As per the vision and instructions of the Vice Chancellor, seminars and conferences on Sira-e-Nabawi would be organized regularly in all the regional campuses of AIOU.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Hashmi, in his keynote address, said that today the Muslim Ummah is stuck in problems and difficulties and they can come out of it by following the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

He said that the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is a source of light and inspiration for all Muslims. Only the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has this distinction in human history that every single moment and aspect of his life has been preserved.

