ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum on Monday appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan initiative for imparting education to children of class I-XII, through launching tele-schooling channel. Talking to ptv, he said that PTI's government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken outstanding steps in this hour of trial when country was facing calamity in wake of coronavirus threat.

He said that AIOU academic staff would provide unflinching support to tele-schooling channel so that the programme could be made successful for the children of all classes as mentioned by the ministry of education.

To a question about feedback mechanism after launching the channel for children, he said that a comprehensive mechanism would be evolved in collaboration with public and private stakeholders working for content furbishing programmes. Vice Chancellor, Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the content developers discharging abilities for AIOU since long, would play significant role in that regard.