UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC AIOU Hails PM's Initiative For Imparting Education To Children Through Tele-schooling

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

VC AIOU hails PM's initiative for imparting education to children through tele-schooling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum on Monday appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan initiative for imparting education to children of class I-XII, through launching tele-schooling channel. Talking to ptv, he said that PTI's government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken outstanding steps in this hour of trial when country was facing calamity in wake of coronavirus threat.

He said that AIOU academic staff would provide unflinching support to tele-schooling channel so that the programme could be made successful for the children of all classes as mentioned by the ministry of education.

To a question about feedback mechanism after launching the channel for children, he said that a comprehensive mechanism would be evolved in collaboration with public and private stakeholders working for content furbishing programmes. Vice Chancellor, Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the content developers discharging abilities for AIOU since long, would play significant role in that regard.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Allama Iqbal Open University All Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

4 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

4 minutes ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

4 minutes ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

4 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

4 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.