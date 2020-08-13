VC AIOU inaugurates Clean Green Pakistan Drive 2020 at its main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum initiated AIOU's participation in Prime Minister's campaign of 'Clean Green Pakistan' by planting a sapling at the main campus of the university.

Addressing the participants on this occasion, he emphasized on the need of pollution free Pakistan and urged the employees and students of the university to plant maximum saplings for clean environment.

He expressed his hope that university's 1.4 million students and employees at the main campus as well as at 53 regional campuses of the university will contribute significantly towards this drive of clean and green Pakistan.

He, informed that the Department of Agricultural Sciences at AIOU has planned to plant 1500 pine, "Sheesham" and moringa saplings and 3000 fruit saplings under the banner of this drive. These 4500 trees will be planted during the months of August- September 2020.

While reiterating his resolve towards welfare of the university's employees, Professor Zia Ul-Qayyum said, that "the university has initiated the process of regularization of services of daily wage employees.

We are giving opportunity of regular service, based on merit as envisaged in service rules of the government. The daily wage workers are like my children, they will not be discriminated, and those who are spreading rumors and maligning the university are not the well wishers of these daily wage employees. Still there are more than 250 daily wagers are working in the university, however, such a temporary service is not in their own good. Hence, they should apply for the recently advertised posts, and avail the opportunity of regular service on merit." He said that after taking charge as Vice Chancellor AIOU, he regularized 201 daily wage employees in the 1st phase of regularization, while in the second phase the university has advertised over 250 posts for BPS 2-5.

Another advertisement of over 80 posts for BPS 5-15 has been approved and would be published in national press in the current week, he added.

He informed that during the last few months the university has created 350 posts, and his administration is working on creation of more posts as well.