VC AIOU inaugurates facilitation center at main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Facilitation Center within the campus to resolve student issues under one roof.

Moreover, a state-of-the-art call center to provide online information to students on call to answer their queries immediately has also been established.

To get online information, students can call the university at 051-111-11-2468. The Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum inaugurated the Facilitation and Call Center yesterday. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Yunis and Principal Officers were present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that students are our assets and providing them best facilities has been a priority since the beginning.

He said that after the digitization of the university, the establishment of a facilitation and call center was his dream.

He directed the staff of both centers to facilitate the students in a professional manner.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum added that the problems of the students coming to the university should be solved on the same day from the Facilitation Center.

Dr. Zia directed Atif Farooq Solangi, Incharge facilitation center, to send daily reports to the principal officers and weekly reports to the VC office.

He further said that his next goal for the academic development of the university is content development, which will be started in a few weeks.

The Vice-Chancellor had a detailed visit to the facilitation center and reviewed the facilities provided in the center. Facilitation Center has 3 counters for student advisory, one counter each for workshops/tutors, admission, examination, fee matters, and book information.

The center has a seating capacity of 130 students at a time. The center will provide information and resolve issues on a first-come-first-served basis.