UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC AIOU Meets Chief Minster GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

VC AIOU meets Chief Minster GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, held an exclusive meeting with the Chief Minster, GB in his office on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum briefed him about the educational services provided by AIOU to the people of GB.

Education Minister of GB, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan and Director Coordination & Follow-up, AIOU, Maj. Muhammad Omer were also present during the meeting. Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum highlighted that AIOU is providing free matriculation education to the people of GB besides offering them scholarships and fee concession.

He, further, briefed him about various initiatives of AIOU to provide educational facilities to the distant regions of Pakistan as well as underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society by establishing regional offices in underdeveloped areas.

He, also, emphasized AIOU's gradual transformation of its academic and administrative processes from manual to automation.

Khalid Khursheed highly admired AIOU's educational contributions at the national level in general and to the distant mountain ranges and valleys of GB in particular. He congratulated Prof Dr Zia Ul - Qayyum for his commendable educational services.

The Education Minister, GB assured of his maximum support and cooperation in extending educational network of AIOU at GB.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

19 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

55 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.