VC AIOU meets Chief Minster GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, held an exclusive meeting with the Chief Minster, GB in his office on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum briefed him about the educational services provided by AIOU to the people of GB.

Education Minister of GB, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan and Director Coordination & Follow-up, AIOU, Maj. Muhammad Omer were also present during the meeting. Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum highlighted that AIOU is providing free matriculation education to the people of GB besides offering them scholarships and fee concession.

He, further, briefed him about various initiatives of AIOU to provide educational facilities to the distant regions of Pakistan as well as underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society by establishing regional offices in underdeveloped areas.

He, also, emphasized AIOU's gradual transformation of its academic and administrative processes from manual to automation.

Khalid Khursheed highly admired AIOU's educational contributions at the national level in general and to the distant mountain ranges and valleys of GB in particular. He congratulated Prof Dr Zia Ul - Qayyum for his commendable educational services.

The Education Minister, GB assured of his maximum support and cooperation in extending educational network of AIOU at GB.