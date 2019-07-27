UrduPoint.com
VC AIOU Meets Governor Baluchistan

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

VC AIOU meets Governor Baluchistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met Governor Baluchistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in Quetta and discussed with him proposals of upgrading the University's educational facilities in the province.He briefed him about the University's plan to expand the educational network in Baluchistan.

He told him that the University was providing free Matric-level education to the students from Baluchistan, besides other financial support for the poor people under its scholarships' schemes.The Governor lauded the services of the AIOU in the educational sector, and the new initiatives it has taken in upgrading the facilities, especially for the people of less-developed regions.The governor assured his support in carrying out the University's development activities, particularly for the people of Baluchistan.

