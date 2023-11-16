Open Menu

VC AIOU Shares Vision, Roadmap For Next Four Years

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

VC AIOU shares vision, roadmap for next four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, after assuming the charge of office, shared his vision and roadmap for the university's development over the next four years.

During a welcome reception given by the principal officers, he highlighted the need to revise the current curriculum and add new courses to meet the requirements of the modern job market.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing new departments to cater to the student's evolving needs.

Dr. Nasir added that we will work together to strengthen the university financially.

He added that the former vice-chancellors rendered valuable services to bring AIOU to its present proud position and we will strive hard to improve them further.

The Vice-Chancellor said that increasing student facilities and enrollment, faculty development, promotion of research culture, and welfare of employees are priorities.

Dr. Nasir emphasized increasing enrollment by reaching out to remote areas of the country. The university will organize training workshops to develop faculty and establish a foundation for employee welfare.

VC AIOU stated that his office is always open for teachers and staff to approach him with their problems.

Four deans and principal officers of the university welcomed the appointment of Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and assured him of their full support. In addition to this, a web-based app of bilingual proverbs and idioms, as well as the Golden Jubilee logo of AIOU, were also launched on the occasion.

Related Topics

Student Job Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Gold Market Employment

Recent Stories

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

32 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

17 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

17 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan