VC AIOU stresses for efforts to combat threats of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Wednesday said that there is a need to make concerted efforts at various levels to combat the causes, effects, and serious threats of climate change.

He was speaking to a three-day international conference organized by the Department of Agricultural Sciences; Allama Iqbal Open University concluded yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Managing Director, Lok Sanjh foundation, Dr. Shahid Zia was the keynote speaker.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, PMAS Aird Agriculture University, Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan, Dean Faculty of Science, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, Dr. Daniel Abreu, Federal University of Mato Grosso, Sinop-Brazil and Chairman, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad were among the other guests.

Dr. Axel Garcia y Garcia, University of Minnesota, USA, presented the recommendations.

VC AIOU also emphasized that research centers and advanced laboratories should be established in higher educational institutions, especially universities, to formulate a comprehensive policy to deal with the effects of climate change so that incidents like recent rains and floods never happen again.

He added that Allama Iqbal Open University has a strong network of regional offices in different cities of the country, we will work with the Agriculture Institute of Brazil to develop action plans to address the impacts of climate change and ensure food security and raise awareness through this nationwide network.

Other speakers congratulated the organizers of this first international conference.

As many as 138 agricultural experts and scholars from different parts of the world made this conference a success by sharing their papers and experiences. Foreign experts congratulated Allama Iqbal Open University for holding a conference on this very important topic.

They said that Allama Iqbal Open University can raise awareness on a wider level to promote the agricultural sector and ensure food security through a strong nationwide infrastructure.