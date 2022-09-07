UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Stresses For Efforts To Combat Threats Of Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 07:35 PM

VC AIOU stresses for efforts to combat threats of climate change

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Wednesday said that there is a need to make concerted efforts at various levels to combat the causes, effects, and serious threats of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Wednesday said that there is a need to make concerted efforts at various levels to combat the causes, effects, and serious threats of climate change.

He was speaking to a three-day international conference organized by the Department of Agricultural Sciences; Allama Iqbal Open University concluded yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Managing Director, Lok Sanjh foundation, Dr. Shahid Zia was the keynote speaker.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, PMAS Aird Agriculture University, Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan, Dean Faculty of Science, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, Dr. Daniel Abreu, Federal University of Mato Grosso, Sinop-Brazil and Chairman, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad were among the other guests.

Dr. Axel Garcia y Garcia, University of Minnesota, USA, presented the recommendations.

VC AIOU also emphasized that research centers and advanced laboratories should be established in higher educational institutions, especially universities, to formulate a comprehensive policy to deal with the effects of climate change so that incidents like recent rains and floods never happen again.

He added that Allama Iqbal Open University has a strong network of regional offices in different cities of the country, we will work with the Agriculture Institute of Brazil to develop action plans to address the impacts of climate change and ensure food security and raise awareness through this nationwide network.

Other speakers congratulated the organizers of this first international conference.

As many as 138 agricultural experts and scholars from different parts of the world made this conference a success by sharing their papers and experiences. Foreign experts congratulated Allama Iqbal Open University for holding a conference on this very important topic.

They said that Allama Iqbal Open University can raise awareness on a wider level to promote the agricultural sector and ensure food security through a strong nationwide infrastructure.

Related Topics

USA World Agriculture Mato Grosso Brazil Allama Iqbal Open University From Rains

Recent Stories

EU COREPER Approves Suspension of Visa Facilitatio ..

EU COREPER Approves Suspension of Visa Facilitation Deal With Russia - EU Source

2 minutes ago
 OGRA, OMCs discuss proposals about deregulation of ..

OGRA, OMCs discuss proposals about deregulation of petroleum product prices

2 minutes ago
 Denmark to provide 120,000 liters of clean water p ..

Denmark to provide 120,000 liters of clean water per day in flood-affected areas ..

2 minutes ago
 PDWP approves schemes worth Rs 15,508mn

PDWP approves schemes worth Rs 15,508mn

2 minutes ago
 USA overconfidence no worry for Love at Presidents ..

USA overconfidence no worry for Love at Presidents Cup

4 minutes ago
 12 suspects arrested

12 suspects arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.