VC AIOU terms commitment to hard work & honesty essential for institutional growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has emphasized that the development, prestige, and good reputation of the institution rely on employees fulfilling their professional responsibilities with honesty, hard work and dedication.

He assured that the legitimate rights of all employees would be fully respected and that honest, diligent staff members would be recognized and encouraged at every level.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood shared these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected officials of the University's Employees Welfare Association.

On this occasion, he administered the oath to the new representatives and extended heartfelt congratulations to them.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor stressed the importance of fostering a work environment where a clear distinction is evident between hardworking and non-serious employees.

He underscored the need to honor and appreciate diligent employees while appropriately discouraging negligence, thereby ensuring the maintenance of high performance standards within the institution.

Responding to the demands presented by the association, Dr. Nasir Mahmood announced that a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) would be convened in May to consider employees' promotions.

He also assured the audience that other demands would be sympathetically reviewed.

In his address, Sher Asif Satti, President of the Employees Welfare Association, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting employee rights, promoting institutional development, and fostering mutual harmony.

He expressed gratitude to the election commissioner and the Vice Chancellor for ensuring a transparent electoral process. Satti also highlighted longstanding employee issues and called for their immediate resolution.

He urged all employees to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity, assuring them that the Association would continue to serve as their strong representative voice.

The stage secretary duties during the ceremony were admirably performed by the Association’s General Secretary, Rana Amjad.

A notable highlight of the event was the presentation of honorary shields to recently retired employees in recognition of their dedicated services - a gesture warmly appreciated by the attendees.

The ceremony was attended by University Registrar Raja Umar Younis, senior officials, faculty members, and a large number of employees, reflecting the University's commitment to fostering positive institutional trends and promoting mutual cooperation.